Mazda cars review

By Martin Pratt

Read our overview of Mazda cars, from the iconic MX-5 roadster to the more practical Mazda 2, to decide whether it's worth a look.

Mazda's famous advertising slogan 'Zoom-Zoom' really does sum up the brand's emphasis on fun, sporty driving. It's taken one of its most iconic and highly regarded models - the MX-5 sports car - and used it as a template to spread a little fun to the rest of its range. The fact that it mostly sells hatchbacks like the 2 and 3 doesn't impact on that message.

In the mood for a Mazda? Read on to see all our Mazda car reviews.

Mazda enjoys close ties with Ford, sharing some platforms and components, but Mazdas have their own unique feel. The latest models - the CX-3 compact SUV and Mazda 2 hatchback - along with the rest of the range, feature Mazda's SkyActiv eco technology. See how the range rates for reliability in our guide to the most reliable car brands.

