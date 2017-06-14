Nissan cars review

Nissan has for many years been the biggest-selling Japanese car brand in the UK. It has famously made some very bold decisions with its models that have really paid off in terms of sales. For instance, Nissan invented the 'crossover' market with the Qashqai - half way between a 4x4 and a regular hatchback - which has since become one of the UK's bestselling cars. A similar story has happened with the smaller and even more adventurously styled Juke crossover.

Nissan is one half of a joint operation with Renault. While it shares some components with the French company, it very much retains its own identity. And although much of Nissan's production happens at factories worldwide, the company has a major foothold in the British economy. The Nissan factory in Sunderland produces more cars than any other brand in the UK, manufacturing the Juke, Note, Leaf and Qashqai, as well as the Q30 for Nissan's premium spin-off brand, Infiniti.

To see how all the Nissan cars we've tested scored head straight to our Nissan car reviews.

How much do Nissan cars cost?

Nissan is one of the larger mainstream brands in the market, competing with the likes of Toyota, Ford and Hyundai. Its cars are priced competitively among these rivals, very much in the family car heartland. Many of its cars are eminently affordable, such as the Micra (priced from around £12,000), Juke (from around £14,000) and Qashqai (from around £19,000).

The popularity of models such as the Juke and Qashqai means there are lots of second-hand options around, and because they're viewed as desirable they tend to keep their value well. To avoid the common reliability problems you're likely to find among Nissan cars, check out the results of our huge annual Which? Car Survey.

Choosing the best Nissan car

Nissan has a pretty broad range of cars at present. For a while it pursued a bold strategy of offering only 'niche' cars like the Qashqai and Juke crossovers - a decision that turned out to be tremendously popular. But the stand-out styling of Nissan's high-riding Juke/Qashqai pairing doesn't appeal to everyone. That's why the company has started to reintroduce more conventional hatchback models such as the Micra small car and Pulsar medium-sized car.

Nissan has also traditionally been very strong in the 'proper' 4x4 market, with models like the X-Trail. Nissan has a couple of talented sports cars too - the 370Z and thrilling GT-R. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf is the bestselling full-electric car in the UK.