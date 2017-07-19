Looking for a reliable car? We've surveyed over 44,000 car owners so we can reveal the most reliable car brands - and the least.

A reliable car is a car you can trust not to let you down. But no amount of test drives or chats you have with your local car dealer will tell you how reliable a car really is. Which is where our extensive car research comes in.

It's easy to see if you like a car - you're attracted to the design and the sound of the engine. You can see the car in the showroom, sit in the drivers seat and check how comfy it is, test the legroom, even put your pushchair or luggage in the boot and find out how much space is left. But you won't know your car has a long-standing problem with the fuel intake until it's been to your local garage for the third time in two years.

Buying a car shouldn't be a gamble, you shouldn't roll the dice and hope the car that looks so sturdy and robust on the forecourt won't sputter and shudder to a stop in the middle of the M25 with 10,000 miles on the clock.

Every years we survey thousands of drivers to find out if they've had any problems with their car. These can range from minor issues to catastrophic failures. We use the results to identify which brands make the most reliable cars.

An established brand with a household name is no guarantee of reliability. Likewise, a premium purchase price is no guarantee of hassle-free ownership and some leading brands perform rather poorly.

We know the reliability ratings of specific cars too. Use our tool to see the fault rate and cost of repair of hundreds of models in our guide to the most reliable cars.

Coming soon...

We're currently putting the finishes touches to our reliability tool. Come back later to try it out and find a car brand you can trust.