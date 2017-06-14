Find out how reliable your car is and discover what's most likely to go wrong by using the unique Which? Car Reliability Check.

This simple, free interactive tool uses data gathered from almost 60,000 car owners, who reported on more than 67,000 individual cars in the 2016 Which? Car Survey – the largest consumer survey of its kind in the UK.

The Which? Car Reliability Check includes specific fault frequency and severity information on 314 different models up to eight years old. It presents a top level view of your car's reliability – for a more detailed picture, please refer to our in-depth expert car reviews.

If your car isn't shown in the tool, it may be because it’s too old or too few owners filled in our annual survey to give an accurate indication of the faults it's most likely to suffer from.

Only reliable cars can become a Which? Best Buy: to see the very best new and used cars available today, head to our Best Buys page.