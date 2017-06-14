Which? Car Survey explained

Finding the most reliable cars

Whether you’re buying a new car or something a little older, we can help you find a model you can rely on.

We dig as deeply as we can into each car’s track record, going back a maximum of eight years. To make sure we rate cars fairly, we classify every fault we hear about as one of the following:

Most-serious faults are major problems that are likely to result in a breakdown, are expensive to repair and likely to lead to the car being off the road for more than one day.

Serious faults are likely to result in a breakdown and will either be expensive to fix, or keep the car off the road for more than a day.

Medium-rated faults are likely to cause a breakdown, but not be expensive or time consuming to repair.

Less-serious faults are unlikely to require immediate repair work, but could still be costly to fix.

Least-serious faults are non-essential problems that require less than a day off the road, and are cheap to put right.

When manufacturers ask why a car has scored poorly in the survey, we share as much detail as we can to help them get to the root of a problem. So these results not only help us compare different cars, they also give carmakers a reason to keep evolving and improving their products.