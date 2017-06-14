10 essential child car seat fitting checks

Child car seat safety

Even if you buy the safest possible child car seat for your little one, if it's not fitted correctly, it won't offer the best protection for your child in a crash.

If you still need to buy a child car seat, read our child car seats reviews.

Common fitting problems with baby and child car seats include:

twisted seatbelts

loose harnesses

not all Isofix points being connected

seatbelts sitting incorrectly on your child.

Discover how to spot all of these issues in our gallery guide to Fitting child car seats – common problems.

Follow the 10 simple steps below to make sure that your child's car seat will keep them as protected as possible.

You can also download our free checklist and keep it handy so you can regularly check your car seat, or take it with you when you go to to buy a car seat.