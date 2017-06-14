How to buy the best capsule coffee machine

Capsule coffee machines are popular because they offer the quickest, most fuss-free route to a homemade espresso. But the machine you choose determines what coffee you can use, and prices can vary substantially, so it's worth doing your research before buying.

Coffee fanatics might argue that using a capsule machine is cheating your way to a cup of coffee, but there's no denying their appeal if you're short on time or patience. Instead of faffing around with loose coffee, you simply pop a pre-packaged coffee capsule or pod into the machine, press a button, and around 30 seconds later your espresso is ready.

Capsules from brands such as Nespresso can often only be used in specific coffee machines, though, so use our guide to find out more about the different capsule machine brands and what they offer.

