How we test coffee machines

Our testing has revealed that spending more doesn't guarantee a great coffee machine. In fact, we've tested models that cost less than £100 that make better espresso than models costing in excess of £500.

We've made more than 1,700 espressos in our coffee machine tests, uncovering an array of models that are quick, user-friendly and (most importantly) able to make superb espresso. But some models we've tested make espresso that's lukewarm and uninspiring, while others will leave you scratching your head due to unnecessary complications.

Each coffee machine that passes through the Which? test lab is assessed using a stringent set of criteria to ensure that each of our reviews answer the crucial questions you have about espresso coffee machines, including:

How well does the coffee machine make espresso?

Can it froth milk? If so, can it make a superb cappuccino or latte?

Does it work quickly, or will making coffee take forever?

How easy is it to set up and use?

Is the machine noisy?

Should I buy it?

Head straight to our coffee machine reviews to find the best model for you – or read on to learn more about how we test to answer each of these questions.