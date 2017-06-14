Make the best espresso or cappuccino

Making the perfect espresso or cappuccino is an art that can take practice. That's why we asked coffee expert Giles Hilton to show us how it's done.

Our video guide (above) shows you how to make the perfect espresso using a traditional coffee machine. You can also follow the steps below to ensure you get a heavenly espresso or cappuccino every time.

But before you start, you'll need a machine that won't hinder you with its shoddy coffee-making ability. We've tested hundreds of coffee machines over the years, and found that not all of them make tasty coffee, however good the barista.

The coffee machine you choose makes a big difference to the quality of espresso you'll be able to make. For example, if you prefer coffee made by grinding beans fresh as opposed to using pre-ground coffee, you'll need to get a bean-to-cup machine.

Choosing the best coffee machine

Our coffee machine reviews will help you choose the best coffee machine for you, and avoid models that produce weak, grainy or unappetising coffees.

When our coffee expert blind tests and rates the coffee each machine makes, he looks at its strength, texture, aroma and appearance. Only coffee machines that produce truly delicious coffees get Best Buy status.

