Nespresso, Tassimo or Dolce Gusto?

Nespresso

Per capsule price range: 29p - 35p (own brand)

29p - 35p (own brand) Available from: Nespresso boutiques and online at nespresso.com

Nespresso boutiques and online at nespresso.com Machine price range: £70 - £430

Nespresso machines start from a reasonable £70, although the ongoing cost of capsules can add up. There are machines to suit every decor, and you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Most machines come with the option of buying as a bundle with the Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother, which usually adds around £50 to the price. Some pricier models include a built-in milk frother or steam wand.

You can get Nespresso machines from a range of brands, including Krups, Magimix and Delonghi.

What can I drink?

Pretty much every strength and length of coffee is catered for in the own-brand Nespresso range from pure origin, to flavoured coffees. Nespresso pods are only available to buy in Nespresso boutiques or online via the Nespresso website, but you can buy Nespresso-compatible capsules in supermarkets and online.

See which popular Nespresso and Nespresso-compatible capsules impressed in our taste tests by seeing our full review of Nespresso coffee capsules.

How does it work?

Simplicity is key with Nespresso machines. Most have few buttons or controls - you simply pop in the capsule and go. Some allow you to select your drink size before starting, while with others you simply press stop when the drink is to your requirements.

What about recycling?

Nespresso will collect its aluminum pods for recycling – but only when you order more from its website. Otherwise you can recycle at its UK stores.

