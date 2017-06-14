How to Get Rid of Penetrating Damp

What's causing your penetrating damp, from cracks in external walls to leaking pipes, will affect how easy it is to solve.

This means you'll need to work out the cause of penetrating damp before you can treat it, or decide whether to get a professional in.

In our survey more than half of people with a penetrating damp problem used a builder to deal with it, while 8% used a specialist damp company and 2% called in a surveyor. Some 22% dealt with it themselves.

Take a look at the gallery and read on below for a run down on what might be causing penetrating damp and how to fix it.

Check gutters, roof, window frames and pipes for leaks

You'll need to work out what might be saturating your walls or ceiling with water, so cracks and defects are likely to be the culprit. Where the damp patch is will give you an indication of where to look first. For example, if it's at the height of your guttering, start by examining your gutters and downpipes for leaks or cracks.

Other places to check include: