How to buy the best dishwasher

One dishwasher may look very much like another, but our tests routinely reveal that there are huge differences in how well they work and how long they last.

In fact, we've tested many new models from brands big and small that leave a supposedly clean load smothered in food residue and watermarks, and far from dry.

This is why it's well worth doing your homework before you buy a new dishwasher. Buy a dodgy one and it will become a daily annoyance that makes doing the dishes as much of a chore as washing up by hand.

Before you commit to any model, it's worth checking how it did in our tests.

