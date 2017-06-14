How to fix a dishwasher that won't drain

4

Check the sink waste for blockages

If the dishwasher waste water pipe is connected to the sink waste, check this for blockages. It could be that there is a blockage from your sink, which means that your dishwasher won't be able to drain away properly.

If you've carried out these checks and the dishwasher is still not draining, then it’s time to call a professional to take a look. You can use our free Which? Trusted Trader website, where you'll find recommend tradesman who have been through our rigorous screening process.

When we rate dishwashers we take a brand's reliability into account, so you can be sure that a Best Buy dishwasher will not only be excellent at cleaning even the most hard-to-shift dirt, it will last too.

