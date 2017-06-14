Best Buy dishwashers
You can rely on a Best Buy dishwasher to leave dishes sparkling clean and bone dry, and it's not always the expensive models that do the best job.
It's no good buying a dishwasher that's as cheap as chips if it can't wash and dry dishes properly. We've tested hundreds of dishwashers to find the ones that will make your life easier.
Our Best Buy dishwashers can be relied on to leave your dishes gleaming, without costing the earth to run or being irritatingly noisy.
- We test models from big brands, such as Beko, Bosch and Miele – and we've found that a brand name is no guarantee of a Best Buy.
- We assess how well they clean tough dried-on grime – the worst leave visible traces of food and grease – as well as how easy they are to use
- We give you an idea of how much each model will cost you to run – the most inefficient can add £72 to your yearly bills, while other models will cost less than half that.
How we uncover the best dishwashers
Washing dishes is a job that most of us are keen to avoid. Our expert tests make sure the dishwasher you're buying won't leave you having to re-wash everything by hand. Picking a dishwasher with the Which? Best Buy logo means buying a model that excels at washing dishes – so you won't have to. Here are some of the things we test for:
- Cleaning: We load dishwashers with filthy dishes and cutlery covered in dried-on spinach, milk, mince meat and more, to see which models are great at their job and leave items sparkling at the end of the cycle.
- Drying: We know you want your clean dishes to leave the dishwasher ready to pop straight into your cupboards, so we test how well each machine dries.
- Ease of use: Looking at every aspect of using the dishwashers, from loading them to understanding and using the controls, we assess how easy each machine is to use, so you can avoid an annoying model.
Dishwasher reviews you can trust
We look at dishwashers across all price ranges and from a range of brands including Beko, Hotpoint, Bosch, Miele, Indesit and Siemens. Our tests have revealed not only the Best Buy models, but also Don't Buy dishwasher models that we advise you to avoid.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
