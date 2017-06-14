Which dishwasher brand?
Hotpoint dishwashers rated
By Sarah Sysum
Article 6 of 11
Thinking of buying a Hotpoint dishwasher? Find out how they score in our reviews, the pros and cons of a Hotpoint dishwasher, and how reliable they are.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We’ve tested numerous Hotpoint dishwashers for our reviews, and they've received quite a range of scores, with some slimline models scoring lower than full-sized models.
Of those that scored highly, it's normally for the dishwasher's cleaning and drying abilities. To find out what Hotpoint dishwashers excel at and what lets them down, take a look at our Hotpoint dishwasher reviews.
Hotpoint is owned by the American company Whirlpool, and offers a large range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers.
Our independent Which? lab tests assess how well dishwashers clean and dry, as well as looking at how easy they are to load and program, and how noisy there are. We also look at how much water and energy they use on both their main and eco program settings.
You can find out how well Hotpoint dishwashers score in our reviews and how many, have been named Best Buys, if any at all, in the table below. We also reveal the pros and cons of buying a Hotpoint, and how reliable the dishwashers are likely to be so you don't end up shelling out on a dishwasher that isn't going to last. You can also find out what Hotpoint owners think of the brand and how likely they are to recommend its dishwashers.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Hotpoint dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|24
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How much do Hotpoint dishwashers cost?
Hotpoint dishwashers tend to be one of the cheapest compared with other dishwasher brands. We've tested Hotpoint models that cost between £200 and £460.
Choosing the best Hotpoint dishwasher
Hotpoint offers full-sized, slimline and integrated dishwashers. Its full-sized dishwashers come with a capacity of up to 150 items. This is particularly generous for a full-sized dishwasher (the most items you can usually fit in are 140).
The useful features and specifications of Hotpoint dishwashers vary depending on the price of the machine and how recently it was launched. Some include delayed-start functionality, which lets you set a cycle to start at a later time. This is handy if you like to put your machine on to run overnight. Plus some models include useful extra programs, such as a quick wash or intensive wash.
You can compare the programs and specs on our top-scoring Hotpoint dishwashers by browsing our Best Buy dishwashers.
You can contact Hotpoint by calling its support line on 03448 224 224 or visiting its website: www.hotpoint.co.uk.