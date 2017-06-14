Hotpoint dishwashers rated

We’ve tested numerous Hotpoint dishwashers for our reviews, and they've received quite a range of scores, with some slimline models scoring lower than full-sized models.

Of those that scored highly, it's normally for the dishwasher's cleaning and drying abilities. To find out what Hotpoint dishwashers excel at and what lets them down, take a look at our Hotpoint dishwasher reviews.

Hotpoint is owned by the American company Whirlpool, and offers a large range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers.

Our independent Which? lab tests assess how well dishwashers clean and dry, as well as looking at how easy they are to load and program, and how noisy there are. We also look at how much water and energy they use on both their main and eco program settings.

You can find out how well Hotpoint dishwashers score in our reviews and how many, have been named Best Buys, if any at all, in the table below. We also reveal the pros and cons of buying a Hotpoint, and how reliable the dishwashers are likely to be so you don't end up shelling out on a dishwasher that isn't going to last. You can also find out what Hotpoint owners think of the brand and how likely they are to recommend its dishwashers.

