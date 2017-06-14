Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which dishwasher brand?

Indesit dishwashers rated

Article 7 of 11

Indesit makes fairly inexpensive full-sized and slimline dishwashers. Find out how Indesit's dishwashers score in our reviews and how reliable they are.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Most Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive, and its dishwashers usually do OK in our tests. But the brand doesn't have as many Which? Best Buys as some of its rivals, so you need to consult our reviews to find out which models are worth buying.

You can see which models we recommend, and those that don't do so well when it comes to cleaning and drying in our Indesit dishwasher reviews

Indesit was founded in Italy in 1975 but is now a subsidiary of the American brand Whirlpool.

Which? continually tests and reviews dishwashers from popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent tests score dishwashers on how well they do the job of cleaning and drying, their energy use and how easy the machines are to load. We also take into account how much energy and water a machine uses, and how noisy it is.

You can find out how Indesit compares with other dishwasher brands below. Discover how reliable Indesit dishwashers are, the pros and cons of buying Indesit, and whether owners of an Indesit dishwasher would recommend the brand to others. 

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

Indesit dishwasher overview table
Indesit dishwasher overview table
Number tested 12
Number of Best Buys
Average test score
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Loyalty score
Typical price
Should I buy one?

Table notes
Customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 37 Indesit owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Number tested is based on the amount of models tested under our 2010 test programme.

Key

Member Content

How much do Indesit dishwashers cost?

Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive among the brands we've tested. Among the compact, slimline and full-sized models we've put through their paces, prices range from £180 to about £360.

Choosing the best Indesit dishwasher

Full-sized Indesit dishwashers usually have room for 120-130 items (the largest full-sized dishwashers have a capacity of 150 items). Meanwhile, its slimline models usually hold 100 items – big enough to cope with the washing up produced by a couple over a few days, or after a small dinner party. 

As it's a fairly inexpensive brand, you might find the Indesit dishwasher you're considering doesn't include lots of extra features that other dishwashers might have, such as delay start (so you can run your dishwasher overnight) or height-adjustable baskets. 

If these features are important to you, find out which of our Best Buy dishwashers have them.

You can contact Indesit by calling its customer support line on 08000 921922 or via its website: www.indesit.co.uk.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Hotpoint dishwashers rated

next

Miele dishwashers rated

More on dishwashers

All advice on dishwashers

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017