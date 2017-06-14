Indesit dishwashers rated

Which dishwasher brand?
Indesit makes fairly inexpensive full-sized and slimline dishwashers. Find out how Indesit's dishwashers score in our reviews and how reliable they are.
Most Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive, and its dishwashers usually do OK in our tests. But the brand doesn't have as many Which? Best Buys as some of its rivals, so you need to consult our reviews to find out which models are worth buying.
You can see which models we recommend, and those that don't do so well when it comes to cleaning and drying in our Indesit dishwasher reviews.
Indesit was founded in Italy in 1975 but is now a subsidiary of the American brand Whirlpool.
Which? continually tests and reviews dishwashers from popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent tests score dishwashers on how well they do the job of cleaning and drying, their energy use and how easy the machines are to load. We also take into account how much energy and water a machine uses, and how noisy it is.
You can find out how Indesit compares with other dishwasher brands below. Discover how reliable Indesit dishwashers are, the pros and cons of buying Indesit, and whether owners of an Indesit dishwasher would recommend the brand to others.
How much do Indesit dishwashers cost?
Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive among the brands we've tested. Among the compact, slimline and full-sized models we've put through their paces, prices range from £180 to about £360.
Choosing the best Indesit dishwasher
Full-sized Indesit dishwashers usually have room for 120-130 items (the largest full-sized dishwashers have a capacity of 150 items). Meanwhile, its slimline models usually hold 100 items – big enough to cope with the washing up produced by a couple over a few days, or after a small dinner party.
As it's a fairly inexpensive brand, you might find the Indesit dishwasher you're considering doesn't include lots of extra features that other dishwashers might have, such as delay start (so you can run your dishwasher overnight) or height-adjustable baskets.
If these features are important to you, find out which of our Best Buy dishwashers have them.
You can contact Indesit by calling its customer support line on 08000 921922 or via its website: www.indesit.co.uk.