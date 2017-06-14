Indesit dishwashers rated

Most Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive, and its dishwashers usually do OK in our tests. But the brand doesn't have as many Which? Best Buys as some of its rivals, so you need to consult our reviews to find out which models are worth buying.

You can see which models we recommend, and those that don't do so well when it comes to cleaning and drying in our Indesit dishwasher reviews.

Indesit was founded in Italy in 1975 but is now a subsidiary of the American brand Whirlpool.

Which? continually tests and reviews dishwashers from popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent tests score dishwashers on how well they do the job of cleaning and drying, their energy use and how easy the machines are to load. We also take into account how much energy and water a machine uses, and how noisy it is.

You can find out how Indesit compares with other dishwasher brands below. Discover how reliable Indesit dishwashers are, the pros and cons of buying Indesit, and whether owners of an Indesit dishwasher would recommend the brand to others.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.