How to buy the best electric toothbrush

Brushing with an electric toothbrush can help you keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy, and it’s important to make sure you choose the best electric toothbrush for you.

With models costing from less than £10 to upwards of £200, it can be hard to know which electric toothbrush to buy and how much to spend.

Read below to find out all about the various types of electric toothbrush available, and the features we think are worth investing in.

If you already know what you want and simply want to see which models come top in our tests, head straight to reviews of Best Buy electric toothbrushes.