Country kitchen ideas

Plan your perfect country kitchen with our design ideas for a total kitchen transformation or small updates that will have a big impact.

No matter where you live or what style your home is, you can create the ideal country kitchen.

Below is a gallery of kitchen design ideas for inspiration for a new kitchen, or ways to update your current kitchen to create a country look.

The kitchens shown are from Wickes, Homebase, Betta Living, Wren Living, Howdens Joinery, John Lewis, Benchmarx and Ikea (in order shown).

See how some of these brands were rated in our guide to the best kitchen brands - there was nearly a 25% difference between to top and bottom brands.

10 country kitchens Shaker kitchens go hand-in-hand with a country style.

Kitchen islands add a luxurious feel to a country kitchen.

A rustic, wooden kitchen instantly gives a kitchen a country look.

A Belfast sink is a great way to inject a country feel into your kitchen.

Tiles or wood flooring are a great way to bring country style to a kitchen.

Mix and match paint colours in pale shades for a relaxed country feel.

Wooden worktops, from oak to beech, add country charm to a kitchen.

Patterned, pastel or textured wall tiles can cheaply create a country look.

A typical country kitchen wouldn't be complete without a range cooker.

Old beams are a gorgeous focal point in a country kitchen. Previous

Shaker kitchen

Distinctive thanks to the 'picture frame'-style design on cabinet doors, this type of kitchen is characteristically country, but can be modernised.

Kitchen island

If you have the space, a kitchen island can be a great way to maximise and use the space in your kitchen as it could house storage, appliances and fittings. Take a look at our guide to common kitchen layouts for more ideas.

Wooden kitchens

From beech wood for a light look, to walnut for a darker feel, wood kitchens are a great way to achieve a country look. Solid wood kitchens are expensive, but wood veneer or wood-effect laminate are more affordable versions.

Our page on kitchen units, doors and worktops has more advice on the different materials available, and what kitchen owners have rated better for standing the test of time.

Fittings

New fittings are an inexpensive way to update your kitchen. Depending on what you want, fittings such as door handles can cost as little as £2 for a pack of two. If you're keen on a Belfast sink, they're likely to set you back around £100 - but you may find one cheaper second hand, so try scrap yards and antique shops.

Kitchen flooring

Real stone tiles, like terracotta, travertine or slate, will create an instant country feel - but they can be expensive, starting at around £15 per square metre. Vinyl tile-effect flooring on the other hand can cost as little as £5 per square meter.

Wood flooring is also a great option for a country feel. You could even combine it with tiles to add more interest. Our guide to buying and fitting wood flooring gives you more details.

Paint colours

Not only is painting your kitchen units a cheaper way to update than buying a new kitchen, it's also an ideal way to emulate the country look. Go for forest greens, cream, pale yellows or blues and strawberry reds.

Kitchen worktops

If creating a country kitchen from scratch is more than you can afford, new worktops, particularly wooden ones, will add that country feel. Our page on kitchen costs has more information on how much it costs to replace and repair tired old worktops.

Kitchen tiles

Tiles are a cheap way to inject country style into your kitchen - they start at around 50p each (you would need around 100 to cover a one metre square area if the tiles are 10cm squared) and there are a huge range of finishes, colours and textures.

See our kitchen design ideas for inexpensive ways to transform your kitchen.

Range cooker or mini range cooker

We've tested and reviewed more than 70 range cookers, assessing all the elements you can't weigh up yourself in the shop, such as how well they cook and how much energy they use. Our range cooker buying guides also help you pick the best one.

If you haven't got the space or budget for a full range cooker, you could choose instead one of the increasing number of 60cm mini range cookers. These combine the good-looks of a range cooker in a much smaller footprint. We've tested and reviewed the latest models in our freestanding cooker reviews section.

Original features

If you're lucky enough to have any original features in your kitchen, such as beams or a fireplace, make the most of them by turning them into a focal point.

Want to know the best and worst kitchen brands? Find out which brand was rated highest by its customers in our fitted kitchens guide.