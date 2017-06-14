Best Cooker Brands
Beko cooker guide
By Jane Darling
Article 3 of 9
Beko gas and electric cookers are a popular budget choice in the UK. But do they offer value for money? Read on for our expert verdict.
Turkish brand Beko belongs to the larger umbrella company, Arcelik, that also owns the Flavel and Leisure brands. Beko sells a wide range of gas, electric and dual-fuel cookers, as well as built-in ovens, hobs and cooker hoods. Beko cookers are popular purchases in the UK and are generally affordably priced.
Beko cookers can be a real budget buy, but does this low up-front price mean a compromise on cooking quality, or that they are more prone to breakdowns than pricier brands? This is where our unique brand insight will help you decide whether or not a Beko cooker is a bargain worth having, or a purchase you'll come to regret.
In the table below, you can see how reliable Beko cookers are, with results based on the experiences of Beko owners. You'll also find the average score Beko cookers have achieved in our tests plus our overall verdict on the brand.
|Beko cooker overview table
|Number tested in last three years
|8
|Number of Best Buys
|Average review score
|Brand reliability rating
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Beko cooker?
How much do Beko cookers cost?
Beko cookers occupy the cheaper end of the cooker market, with prices starting at around £150, although you can pay a good deal more if, for example, the model includes an induction hob.
Beko also make range cookers. If you're looking for a little more cooking space, check our Beko range cooker reviews to see how they get on in our tests.