Indesit cooker guide

Indesit is an Italian brand that, together with Hotpoint and a range of other brands, is part of the large US company Whirlpool. Indesit cookers are very popular in the UK, with more people buying this brand than any other. High sales volumes may not equate to high quality, however. Indesit cookers are cheaper than many - on average, little more than £300 - so read on to find out whether their popularity is a reflection of their quality or their price.

If you want to know how Indesit compares with other cooker brands, head for our in-depth freestanding cooker reviews.

Below, you can find out how reliable Indesit cookers are - as rated by Which? members who own this brand of cooker. You'll also see how well they do in our independent testing and out expert verdict, so you can decide whether an Indesit cooker is the right choice for you.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.