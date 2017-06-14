New World cooker guide

New World is part of Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA), a UK manufacturer that also owns brands such as Belling, Stoves and Britannia. New World has a large range of products at a wide range of prices - and is GDHA's top-selling freestanding cooker brand. New World cookers are a fairly popular purchase in the UK, with an average spend of £365 for a gas or electric cooker.

Freestanding cookers can be fairly unexciting-looking appliances, but New World has experimented with colourful offerings for those bored of the classic white look. But is their popularity down to aesthetics or the right combination of price and cooking quality? On this page we bring together our years of testing experience and unique research into owners views on their New World cookers, so you can get the inside track on whether they are worth buying.

We survey hundreds of cooker owners every year to find out how they rate the cooker that they own, and whether they've experienced any problems with it.