Stoves cooker guide

Stoves is a popular range cooker brand, but it has a foot in the door of the freestanding cooker market, too. It is part of the larger umbrella company, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, which also owns the Belling and New World brands.

We put all cookers through rigorous tests that assess how good they are at cooking, grilling and baking - plus much more - so we can tell you which ones you'll be happy to have in your kitchen. If you want to compare how all the brands of cookers get on in our independent tests, head straight for our freestanding cooker reviews.

To bring you a comprehensive guide to the brand, we also survey hundreds of cooker owners to see how satisfied they are with their brand of cooker. The table below reveals what real owners think of their Stoves cooker and how common it is for Stoves cookers to develop problems, so you know whether this is a brand that is likely to let you down or not.