Stoves cooker guide

See how Stoves measures up against other cooker brands with our guide to how good and reliable they are.
Stoves is a popular range cooker brand, but it has a foot in the door of the freestanding cooker market, too. It is part of the larger umbrella company, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, which also owns the Belling and New World brands.
We put all cookers through rigorous tests that assess how good they are at cooking, grilling and baking - plus much more - so we can tell you which ones you'll be happy to have in your kitchen. If you want to compare how all the brands of cookers get on in our independent tests, head straight for our freestanding cooker reviews.
To bring you a comprehensive guide to the brand, we also survey hundreds of cooker owners to see how satisfied they are with their brand of cooker.
How much do Stoves cookers cost?
Stoves cookers occupy the pricier end of the freestanding cooker market, with prices starting from around £400. The average cost of a Stoves cooker is closer to £500 but at the top end you will pay £800 for an induction model with two ovens.
Stoves is better known for its range cookers. Prices for these vary from less than £1000 to well over £2000. Head to our Stoves range cookers reviews to discover if any of Stoves' ranges are Which? Best Buys.