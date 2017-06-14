How to buy the best freestanding cooker

Gas or electric cooker?

Unless you have a strong preference for gas or electric, it makes sense to stick with the fuel type you already have the wiring or supply for in your kitchen. Gas is cheaper to cook with, but cooking costs have a relatively small impact on most people's household energy bills.

There are a couple of different combinations of fuel type and technology. You can have all-gas, or a dual-fuel cooker that has an electric oven and gas hob. With electric models your main choice is what kind of hob you get. Below we explain what your options are, and the pros and cons of the different types.

Electric cookers

These have an electric oven and hob. Most have fan or fan-assisted ovens, which should help to spread heat more evenly around the oven cavity. If your cooker has an oven fan, it will cook food more quickly – so you can reduce cooking temperatures and times.

There are occasions when conventional heat - top and bottom heat without a fan – is an advantage, and if you get a cooker with a double oven, you'll usually get one conventional oven and one with a fan.

Electric induction cookers

These have an electric oven and electric induction hob. Induction hobs heat quickly and efficiently, and the hob zones themselves don’t get hot during cooking, which can be handy. But you’ll need iron-based pans, such as stainless steel, if you’re cooking on an induction hob, which can be an extra expense. If a fridge magnet sticks to a pan, then it will work on an induction hob.

Induction hobs are speedier than gas or conventional electric hobs

Gas cookers

All-gas cookers are the cheapest to cook with, and the gas hobs are usually easier to control than standard electric hobs, providing instant heat when you need it. However, the oven cooking results can be a bit less uniform than in an electric model.

Dual-fuel cookers

These have a gas hob and an electric oven, providing the best of both worlds for some people, with an easy-to-control and quick-to-heat gas hob, and an electric oven that heats evenly.

Gas and dual-fuel cookers will need to be installed by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Find out more about the differences with our guide to gas cookers vs electric cookers if you aren't yet sure what you want.