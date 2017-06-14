Which freezer brand?
Most reliable freezer brands
By Jess O'Leary
Article 1 of 2
Buy from a reliable freezer brand to help avoid both minor niggles, such as a broken light, and major catastrophes like a broken compressor.
Whether you’re looking for a freestanding, integrated or chest freezer, buying from our pick of reliable brands reduces the chance of coming home to a puddle on the kitchen floor and several bags worth of defrosted food.
We've got reliability ratings for 12 of the biggest freezer brands, including Bosch, Beko, Hotpoint, Miele, Siemens and Zanussi. Our exclusive brand scores help you find freezers more likely to live a long and fault-free life – and avoid those that might cause more trouble than they’re worth.
The best freezer brand scores an impressive 94%, with two other brands also scoring more than 90%. We’ve awarded all three brands with the full five stars for reliability. The worst brand can’t even manage 75%, so it pays to take a good look at the full results in the table below, before picking up one of our Best Buy freezers.
Which freezer brand stays fault free longest?
You’ve told us that when you buy a freezer you think it should last 12 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those freezer brands that stay fault free the longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How freezer brands compare
As appliances go, freezers are one of the most reliable machines in your kitchen. But our reliability scores show there’s still a big difference between the trustworthy brands at the top of the table and the questionable ones at the bottom.
Our most reliable freezer brand had a remarkable 100% reliability rating in the first year of ownership. That means that not a single person who took part in our survey and bought a freezer from this brand experienced a fault in the first 12 months.
In contrast, 12% of Which? members who own a freezer from the least reliable brand experienced a fault with it in the first year. This percentage rises to almost a third within the first ten years.
Freezer reliability scores are calculated by the proportion of a brand's machines that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common freezer problems
Some freezer faults are common but easily fixed – for example, a broken light can be replaced and a blocked drainage pipe can be cleared. But some major problems are irreparable and will signal the death knell of your freezer. We've rounded up the top five freezer faults reported in our survey:
- Drawers or flap-lids cracked or broken – 26%
- Build-up of ice in a frost-free freezer – 14%
- Freezer not maintaining the correct temperature – 10%
- Door handle cracked or broken – 6%
- Broken or faulty compressor – 6%