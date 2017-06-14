Energy-efficient fridge freezers

A fridge freezer is probably one of the few appliances in your home that uses electricity 24 hours a day, so it makes sense to buy one that's as efficient as possible. Use our energy calculator and recommendations below to buy a fridge freezer that won't rack up your energy bills.

Although fridge freezer energy labels give an indication of which ones are the cheapest to run, our in-depth testing has found that even models that have the same energy label can cost different amounts to run each year.

When we test fridge freezers, we work out exactly how much power every model uses, as well as the likely annual cost it will add to your bills.

But cheap chilling and frugal freezing are only worth having if the fridge freezer can cool quickly and maintain a stable temperature. Otherwise, you may find that you're while you're saving money on your energy bills, you're spending more at the supermarket, because a poor fridge freezer could reduce the lifespan of your food.

Check out our Best Buy fridge freezers to help keep your food fresher for longer.