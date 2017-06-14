Which? Don't Buy mobile phones

Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the Don't Buy-rated products on this page.

What makes a Don't Buy mobile phone?

Like it or not, our mobile phones play a major role in most of our lives. We use them not just for basic communication, but for catching up with the news, capturing moments and keeping us entertained. So the last thing you'll want is a smartphone that takes ages to open apps, runs out of battery in the middle of the day, and makes your photos look blurry and grainy. Most phones claim to be terrific at this or that, and excels here or there - but in truth, you could be throwing away your money on marketing.

We all use our phones on a regularly basis - so you'll want one that you enjoy spending time with, rather than one you struggle to put up with. By following our guidance and checking our mobile phone reviews, you can be assured of great quality.

How Which? helps you avoid substandard smartphones

Which? has reviewed the most popular mobile phones, from the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, Google, Microsoft, Sony and more to find the best smartphones to buy. But in testing the best we also find some of the worst - and that doesn't always mean budget handsets. We've found no direct link between price and quality - meaning you could get a better phone and have a healthier bank balance by doing your research.

All smartphones go through the exact same tests, including call clarity, camera quality, battery life and how easy it is to use.

We give every mobile phone a Which? test score so you can immediately see which phone is best for your budget. Or use our star ratings to find the phones that excel in the tests you care about the most.

Our tests pay zero attention to hype or price. And we cover phones from brands including Apple, Samsung and Sony - to lesser-known names, such as Wileyfox and Huawei.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

If we declare a mobile phone to be worthy of Don't Buy status, you should avoid it at all costs. Even if its price tag is deliciously appealing, you'll only regret your choice.

