Mini cars review

With 4x4s and estates, Minis aren't so mini anymore. Read on to find out whether these are still the same small cars we know and love.
Mini is one of the most distinctive and iconic car brands. When BMW sold MG Rover, it made sure it kept the Mini brand for itself - and it has been a great sales success for the company.
There are now a wide range of Minis on offer - from the classically styled Mini Clubman to the crossover (that is, halfway between a hatchback and a SUV) Mini Countryman. And if you want to let your hair down you can do so in a Mini Convertible.