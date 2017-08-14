Renault cars review

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

By Martin Pratt

Renault has a car for every occasion. Find out whether one of them could be perfect for your needs by reading our overview below.

Renault is a long-standing French institution - and an automotive giant now that it has joined together with Nissan. 

The French and Japanese marques very much keep their own separate identities, however, with Renault producing adventurously styled cars in mainstream market segments such as hatchbacks, MPVs and, most recently, SUVs.

