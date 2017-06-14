Best cheap ink cartridges

Should you use third-party ink cartridges?

In a survey of Which? members, 46% of those currently using branded ink/toner said that they have never used third party ink cartridge suppliers. The most pressing concerns were the quality of the prints and fears that the cartridges could damage their printer.

However, we found that of those who have used third-party inks and toners, 93% said that they were satisfied with the product they received, compared to 86% of customers of branded inks and toners.

Some 70% of third party customers have never experienced any problems with their cartridges and of the ones that did encounter problems, in the majority of cases the company offered a refund or a replacement.

As you can potentially save up to 80% by using third party inks or toners, it's well worth at least considering them when you next need a top up.

If you do encounter problems with your printer or ink, get expert troubleshooting advice over to the Which? Computing website.