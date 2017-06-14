How we test printers

Do all printers turn out cheap prints?

Ink cartridges can be expensive, and there’s no way of knowing if a printer will be cheap to run just by looking at it.

Many printers automatically clean themselves when you're not even printing, using precious ink. Our unique ‘occasional printing’ takes weeks to run - and captures the cost of any ink used for automatic cleaning, so you'll know which printers will be cheapest to print with at home.

Best cheap printers to run - the printers that turn out good prints at the best price.

By weighing ink cartridges before and after our printing tests we can work out the amount of ink used for printing and lost on cleaning. The worst offenders use four times more ink when you leave time between print jobs, compared with printing the same number of pages in one go, cranking up your ink costs.

Our printers total test score takes into account the cost of printing occasionally and the amount of ink printers waste. So you can be sure that when you buy a Best Buy printer you'll get cost-effective prints.