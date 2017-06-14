YouView PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

Free-TV YouView

The other option is buy a YouView set-top box or PVR outright from a retailer, in which case a broadband subscription is required to make use of the on-demand features. Other than the broadband, there are no on-going subscription fees. Expect to pay anything from £150 to £250 for a YouView box.

Often, these YouView boxes are the same as the models offered by pay-TV services but with different branding. It's also worth bearing in mind that YouView set-top boxes let you pause and rewind live TV, whereas YouView+ PVRs also have the ability to record TV shows and films. The amount of content you can store will depend on the capacity of the hard drive.