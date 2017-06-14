Most popular record player and turntable brands

We test hundreds of audio products every year to make sure you know what’s worth buying and what’s not. Our record player tests consider everything from sound quality to how easy a model is to set up and use, so you know what to expect.

In this guide we compare the most popular record player brands, such as Crosley, GPO and ION, and reveal if they're worth buying based on our exhaustive tests.

For the full rundown on all the latest models, go straight to our record player reviews.

In the table below, we reveal the average test score for the most popular record player brands. This is so you can see at a glance if they're worth buying and how they scored in comparison to other brands we tested. Scroll down for more information on individual brands.