Solar panel brand reviews

We carried out a unique audit of 22 solar panel factories worldwide to help you choose the best quality solar PV panels for your home.

You can use our results to see which brands have the right processes and quality checks in place to produce the best solar panels.

We chose to audit solar PV panel factories, rather than carry out a short-term performance test of the panels themselves. This is because we’d expect most to do well in such a snapshot test. Besides, models change all the time and models we would have tested might not be available any more or be superseded by the time you’re reading this.

So instead of performing short-term tests that are likely to be inconclusive and out of date, we’ve sent independent expert solar auditors into factories in 2015 to check every stage of the manufacturing process - from how individual cells are checked and connected, to how well panels are scrutinised for defects before they leave the factories.

Our gallery, below, reveals the different checks we made at each stage of the process.

Which? members can log in now to reveal the results of our unique solar PV brand audit on this page.

If you're not already a member, you can take a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our results and get instant access to all the reviews on our website. You'll also get access to our expert tips on how to make the most of your solar panels.