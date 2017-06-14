How to buy the best steam cleaner

Steam mop

Steam mops are next-generation mops that promise to harness the power of steam for effective and hassle-free floor cleaning. They stand upright and have a water tank attached to the handle.

When we compared steam mops with a traditional mop and bucket we found that both get the job done, but a top-scoring steam mop gets good results with less effort. However, poor-scoring steam mops make you put your back into cleaning so much that arguably you may as well stick with a cheaper and more lightweight traditional mop and bucket.

Handheld steam cleaner

Handheld steam cleaners are compact and can be a good option if you’re only looking to steam clean on a small-scale – bathroom tiles, kitchen surfaces or hard-to-reach corners, for example. They aren’t a great choice for cleaning large areas, such as floors.

They deliver a concentrated burst of steam through a nozzle and usually come with a range of attachments to help you clean different surfaces.

Two-in-one mop and handheld steam cleaner

Two-in-one steam cleaners look like more substantial steam mops. The handheld steam cleaner is usually built into the handle of the mop and can be removed and used separately. The two types of steam cleaner combined mean they can tackle most steam cleaning tasks but they are often heavier to use as mops than steam mops. They usually come with a range of attachments for the handheld cleaner to tackle different surfaces.

Cylinder steam cleaner

Cylinder steam cleaners (also called barrel steam cleaners) have a main body, bendy hose, plastic tube and nozzle. They come with attachments for mopping floors and for a range of surface cleaning tasks. A well-equipped cylinder cleaner should be able to do all of the jobs or handheld cleaners and mops combined.

They tend to be heavier than steam mops but, on average, giver longer steaming times. It can take between four and 12 minutes for them to heat the water in their tanks however, so they’re not ready to use as quickly as handhelds or steam mops.