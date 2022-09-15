5 surfaces you shouldn't use a steam cleaner on

A good steam cleaner can effortlessly deep clean and polish a variety of surfaces without the need for harsh chemical detergents, but there are some surfaces that you should never use your steam cleaner on if you want to keep them in good condition.

For sealed hard floors, upholstery and mattresses, a steam cleaner can be an essential cleaning tool. But wielding it on the wrong surfaces could cause irreversible - and not to mention expensive - damage to your home due to the heat and moisture.

Below we run through which surfaces to avoid if you own a steam cleaner, as well as alternative ways you can clean them safely.

1. Laminate flooring

Generally, laminate flooring manufacturers advise against steam cleaning, since it's typically made from layers of fiberboards, which are sensitive to moisture as well as heat, and can swell up and damage your floor.

Some steam cleaner manufacturers still claim you can use their product on laminate floors, so if you're determined to use one anyway, make sure your steam cleaner leaves the surface as dry as possible after cleaning.

What to do instead

It’s important to also avoid using any rough or sharp material as that would damage your laminate floor.

Instead, use a soft brush, a damp (never wet) mop or a microfibre cloth. Make sure you check the manufacturer's instructions before cleaning.

2. Bamboo, cardboard and paper products

Bamboo is having a moment in the world of interiors, and you can find it at most major retailers, including B&Q, Carpetright, Ikea and Wayfair. There's also a booming second-hand market on eBay and Etsy.

But whether it's flooring or furniture, you should avoid steam cleaning bamboo, since it's porous and should not be exposed to hot water.

Similarly, you should not steam clean cardboard or any paper products as they will absorb the moisture and get damaged.

What to do instead

Wipe down bamboo with a soft cloth for day to day cleaning. For any tough stains you can use a mild detergent or soap but make sure the cloth you’re using is damp, not wet. Dry it thoroughly after cleaning.

When cleaning paper or cardboard, first gently wipe it down with a dry cloth. If this isn’t getting rid of the dirt you can dampen the cloth slightly, but make sure to not to oversaturate it and wipe off any excess moisture.

3. Unsealed wooden or parquet floors

Fully sealed hard floors are a standard surface you'd steam clean in your home, but you should never steam clean unsealed wood or parquet floors.

This is due to the moisture from the hot steam, which can cause the boards to swell and buckle.

The best way to tell if your wood floor is sealed is to dab a drop of water on the surface in an inconspicuous area, and see if it soaks in or beads on top. If the water droplet beads on top of the wood, your floor is sealed.

What to do instead

Depending on the type of floor you have, it’s best to check directly with the manufacturer or installer for the best practice of cleaning your floor. For general daily cleaning you can use a microfiber cloth or a soft brush to sweep the floor.

For deep cleans, you can dampen the cloth with white vinegar as it dries quickly and also helps with removing dirt and stains. You can also use an unsealed floor cleaner recommended by the manufacturer.

4. Delicate fabrics

Many steam cleaners come with useful attachments to help you to clean and sanitise your mattress, upholstery and curtains. If doing this, we'd recommend vacuuming up any dust or loose dirt before using a steam cleaner.

But be very cautious when it comes to using your steam cleaner on delicate fabrics, such as silk, suede, velour or velvet, since high heat can cause irreversible damage.

What to do instead

Always check the label for the care instructions if there is one, or check with the manufacturer how best to clean it.

It may be safer to use a handheld clothes steamer for fragile fabrics, or hand wash or wash the items on a cold or delicate cycle in your washing machine. Depending on the fabric, you may even want to consider getting it dry cleaned.

5. Water-based paint

Whether it's walls or furniture, if it's covered in water-based paint, you should avoid steam cleaning it.

The heat from your steam cleaner will cause the paint to dry out and crack, or even peel away.

What to do instead

You can start by using a dry, clean cloth with a small amount of warm water.

Depending on the stain you’re trying to remove it’s always best to start small and perform a test before cleaning a bigger area.

After seeing how the paint responds you can move to clean a larger area. If you're not sure, check with the manufacturer of the paint before cleaning.

