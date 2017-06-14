Top five best steam generators
By Christina Woodger
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Steam generators use high-pressure steam to power through creases, making laundry day a breeze. As long as they're good ones, that is. With models costing up to £400, you'll want to be sure you're getting the best steam generator before you splash out.
In the table below, we’ve picked out the top five steam generators that will steam through your ironing and leave it wrinkle-free. Each model scores highly when it comes to how well it smoothes out creases from clothing, as well as how easy and quick it is to use.
If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the steam generator recommendations in the table and get instant access to hundreds of other product reviews.
Haven't found the steam generator for you? Head to our steam generator reviews for more recommendations.
Why Which? steam generator reviews are better
Every steam generator iron we review has been through exhaustive testing in our lab. We go further than anyone else to make sure our reviews are comprehensive and easily comparable, taking the guesswork away when it comes to you making a decision. We'll tell you how well each iron smoothes out creases, if it resists lime-scale build-up, how easy it is to fill, empty and clean, and how robust the soleplate is - so you can buy the best steam generator for you.
Which? is independent, meaning we don’t accept advertising or freebies – so you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about which steam generators are best.