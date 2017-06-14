Top five cheap steam irons
By Christina Woodger
The most expensive steam irons aren’t necessarily the best. Our exhaustive lab tests have uncovered big differences in quality between the best and worst models across all price ranges.
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality, check our table below where we’ve rounded up the top five steam irons that won’t break the bank. These top-class irons all glide smoothly over clothes. Each model scores at least four out of five stars for quick, easy ironing and for leaving your clothes flawlessly smooth.
|Our verdict
|Performance
|Overall convenience
|Score
|
This top-scoring Best Buy steam iron may not have lots of extra bells and whistles, but it does deliver where it counts. It smoothes out creases beautifully – much better than many a more expensive model we’ve tested.
|83%
|
A Best Buy that will help you make quick, easy work of creased and crumpled laundry. It’s great at stopping limescale taking hold and reducing steam levels, and it’s really easy to use.
|81%
|
It’s a little heavier than most, but this superb Best Buy produces masses of steam and glides effortlessly, making ironing quick and easy. It’s great at removing deep creases, and the long power cord gives flexibility over where you set up your ironing board.
|80%
|
You’ll fly through the ironing with this Best Buy, as it’s excellent at removing creases. It produces plenty of steam for targeting deep creases and it resists limescale build-up well.
|78%
|
This has an unusual but handy cord-storage feature, making it neat and compact to store. It can steam continuously for a lengthy 28 minutes and is straightforward to fill and descale.
|78%
|
Table notes: Table correct at time of writing (November 2016). For today’s best prices, please check our full steam iron reviews.
Why Which? iron reviews are better
Each of the steam irons that we rate and review undergoes rigorous tests to see just how well it smoothes out creases, how well it resists limescale build-up, how easy it is to fill, empty and clean, and how robust the soleplate is. All the steam irons we recommend steam powerfully and levels won’t tail off with prolonged use. So you can be sure you won’t end up buying a dud that you’ll need to replace six months down the line.