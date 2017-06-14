Which steam generator iron?

We've tested the latest steam generators to find out which are worth investing in and our results reveal that you don't have to pay a fortune to get a great model.

You can read our Best Buy steam generator reviews to find the best one for your budget. But if you're not quite ready to buy, read on to find out more about what some of the big brands offer.

Bosch steam generator irons

Bosch steam generators are different in style to others on the market: they’re squarer, chunkier and have a retro design, which sets them apart from the likes of Philips and Tefal models. But while they might look old-school, they offer the latest features and deliver powerful, pressurised steam at between 4.5 and 6 bars of pressure.

Bosch steam generator prices start at around £100, while a premium model will set you back close to £300. Entry-level models tend to have fewer features, smaller water tanks and basic limescale-prevention features.

Premium models such as the Bosch TDS4570GB Ultimate have Bosch 'i-Temp Advanced' technology. Bosch claims this creates the perfect steam and temperature levels for all fabrics, so you don't have to turn the dial up or down to suit different fabrics. The idea is that you can iron any clothes in any order and you won’t need to separate your ironing pile according to the thickness of the fabric. Our steam generator iron reviews reveal whether that's enough to make a Best Buy.

Philips steam generator irons

Popular brand Philips offers one of the most extensive ranges of steam generators on the market. Prices start at less than £100 for a compact, basic model, while a top-spec steam generator from its premium range will set you back around £300.

Philips CompactCare steam generator irons

CompactCare is Philips’ budget range of steam generators, which you can pick up for around £100. Models in this range have smaller water tanks than others and are pressurised steam generators – but you’ll have to wait for steam to form before you can start ironing, and for the tank to depressurise before you can add more water.

Philips InstantCare steam generator irons

Philips mid-range InstantCare steam generators are pressurised models and cost between £100 and £170 – so they could be suitable if you want high-pressure steam but don’t want to spend a fortune. They offer between 3.5 bars and 5.2 bars of pressure, so you should be able to find a model that is powerful enough for the size of your laundry pile.

Philips PerfectCare steam generator irons

PerfectCare is Philips’ range of premium and powerful pressurised steam generators, costing between £170 and £300. All models in the range deliver high-pressure steam (between 5 and 6.5 bars) and come with its 'Optimal temp' technology – a one-size-fits-all setting that Philips claims is the perfect temperature and steam-level combination for any fabric. In theory, this means you can iron clothes in any order as you won’t have to adjust the temperature according to the fabric you’re ironing. Among others, we've also tested the Philips GC9630/20 PerfectCare Elite and the Philips PerfectCare Aqua GC8616/30 from this range.

If you're unsure what type and style of generator you need, find out more in our guide to how to choose the best steam generator iron.

Tefal steam generator irons

Tefal is one of the biggest steam iron and steam generator brands in the UK. Its steam generator range extends from basic, budget models costing less than £100 to top-spec, high-pressure generators priced at £300.

Tefal Easy Pressing steam generators

This is Tefal’s entry range, which costs around £100 and includes generators with up to 4.5 bars of pressure. These are budget models with basic features – you’ll have to wait for steam to form before you can start ironing and you won’t be able to see the water level as you’re filling it up.

Tefal Express and Express Compact steam generator irons

Tefal’s Express pressurised generators are its mid-range models – offering between 4.5 and 5.3 bars of steam pressure and with price tags of around £130 up to £200.

Pricier models in the range have limescale collectors – which can make them easier to clean than others – and a single steam and temperature setting, which should let you iron any fabric in any order.

We've reviewed the Tefal Express Easy GV7750 and the Tefal Express Compact GV7340.

Tefal Pro Express steam generator irons

Tefal’s premium steam generators have single steam and temperature settings and deliver powerful steam at between 5.5 and 6 bars of pressure.

They typically cost between £180 and £300 and feature useful extras, such as large water tanks, limescale prevention and auto shut-off safety features, as standard. We've reviewed various Tefal Pro Express steam generator irons, including the Tefal GV8961 Pro Express Total Auto.