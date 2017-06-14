Which? Best Buy luggage
Which? Best Buy suitcases make the grade with impressive durability and ease of use. The best luggage impressed our experts in a series of robust laboratory tests.
A good suitcase will be both durable and easy to use. But which suitcase is best for you? Does it matter if the suitcase has two or four wheels? Is hard or soft luggage more durable? What luggage features are important? Should you spend just £60 or more than £300? When we test suitcases we see how they perform in a number of key areas including durability, water resistance and ease of use.
We've tested 15 suitcases from some of the most well-known luggage manufacturers, including Antler, Samsonite and Tripp. We've also tested suitcases from high street retailers such as John Lewis and M&S to see how they compare with dedicated suitcase retailers. Only some of the suitcases we review are Best Buys.
What makes a Best Buy suitcase?
We assess the ease of use of each suitcase, evaluating how easy it is to manoeuvre through revolving doors and up and down escalators, how easy it is to pull over cobbles or rough terrain, and how durable its design is. We also test the durability of cases by filling them with weights and dropping them from various heights. Each suitcase is also subjected to simulated rainfall to assess its water resistance. When a suitcase does exceptionally well in our tests, we make it a Best Buy.
Luggage reviews you can trust
We are independent and impartial, and product reviews and recommendations are what we've done for more than 50 years. There are no ads on our site - we don't work for the manufacturers, we work for you. We test the products, and pass the results on. It's that simple.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.