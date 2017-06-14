Which? Best Buy luggage

A good suitcase will be both durable and easy to use. But which suitcase is best for you? Does it matter if the suitcase has two or four wheels? Is hard or soft luggage more durable? What luggage features are important? Should you spend just £60 or more than £300? When we test suitcases we see how they perform in a number of key areas including durability, water resistance and ease of use.

We've tested 15 suitcases from some of the most well-known luggage manufacturers, including Antler, Samsonite and Tripp. We've also tested suitcases from high street retailers such as John Lewis and M&S to see how they compare with dedicated suitcase retailers. Only some of the suitcases we review are Best Buys.