What is Freeview Play?

Catch-up TV

Connect your Freeview Play TV or set-top box up to the internet and you can flip the guide backwards to catch up on programmes you've missed over the past week. BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and All 4 are all available, with Demand 5 to follow shortly (Freeview expects more on-demand players to be added in the months ahead). Click on an available programme and the guide swiftly fires up the relevant catch-up service for you to start watching.

Catch-up content is displayed for a single broadcaster at one time in date order. Although this approach makes sense, it’s not immediately clear at first how it works. It’s easy to mistakenly think that the catch-up EPG is laid out in the same way as the regular EPG. You navigate the catch-up content with the direction keys on the remote (or touchpad with the smart remote), yet if you want to switch to a different catch-up service, you have to use the channel change buttons, which is rather confusing at first.

Another gripe is that the catch-up EPG takes quite a while to fully load (even on decent wired broadband connection) and the animation feels clunky. There’s no search functionality, so if you know what you want to watch but not the broadcaster or date, you can't just search for it within the EPG. Freeview tells us that this feature, along with recommendations of things to watch, will be added to the guide in the months ahead.