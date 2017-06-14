What size TV should I buy?

No matter what price, size or type is right for you, we've got you covered with our expert TV reviews

How close should you sit to a 4K TV?

The suggested viewing distances in the tool above are based on high-definition televisions, but you can now buy one of the new generation, 4K ultra HD TVs. Pictures on these TVs can have four times the detail of a Full HD set, but you really need to go 40-inch or larger to appreciate the jump in picture quality.

However, bear in mind that because of the extra detail in the picture, you can sit a bit closer to the TV screen and still watch in comfort. For example, with a 40-inch 4K TV you can sit around 8.3 feet away from it. For a 50-inch, that goes up to 10.4 feet and for a 55-inch 11.4 feet.

Ultimately, though, how close you sit to your TV - whether it's a HD or 4K model - is down to your own personal preference and the way you've set up your living room.