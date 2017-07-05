What size TV should I buy?

No matter what price, size or type is right for you, we've got you covered with our expert TV reviews

How close should you sit to a 4K TV?

The suggested viewing distances in the tool above are based on high-definition televisions, but many now come with 4K ultra HD screens, meaning you can sit that little bit closer. Pictures on these TVs can have four times the detail of a Full HD set, but you really need to go 40-inch or larger to appreciate the jump in picture quality.

Because of the extra detail in the picture, it isn't uncomfortable to sit closer. For example, with a 40-inch 4K TV you can sit around 8.3 feet away from it. For a 50-inch, that goes up to 10.4 feet, and for a 55-inch, 11.4 feet.

Ultimately, though, how close you sit to your TV - whether it's a HD or 4K model - is down to your own personal preference and the way you've set up your living room.

After you've decided which size TV is best for you, the other pages in this guide round up the best 32-inch, 40 to 43-inch, 49 to 55-inch, and 60 and 65-inch TVs from our rigorous, independent testing.