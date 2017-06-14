Baby carriers

Framed back carriers

These are generally aimed at babies from six months old, because they need to be able to support themselves sitting up in order to use the carrier safely. The carriers have a rucksack-style appearance: your baby sits in a harness, supported either by a lightweight metal frame or rigid rucksack-style padding, and you attach it using padded shoulder straps and a waist belt.

Those models at the top end of the market are made by outdoor clothing and equipment specialists. Some have a fair amount of storage space, eg for clothing and food. With some models you can buy extras such as sun and rain covers.

As long as your child is willing, and your back can take it, you can use most framed back carriers until the age of three.

Pros Babies and toddlers are high enough to get a grown-up view of the world, some come with special features, carriers with a metal frame are usually designed so you can stand the carrier upright on its own – making it easier to get your child in and out.

Cons You may need another person to help you put it on and take it off, the most expensive type of carrier available, need to allow extra head space when going through doorways etc, some babies will never tire of pulling your hair and ears.

