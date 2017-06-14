What is Freesat from Sky?

Learn more about Freesat from Sky - a subscription-free alternative to Freesat.

Did you know that you can watch Sky TV without needing a subscription? You do this by switching to Freesat from Sky – a satellite TV service from Sky that doesn't require an ongoing fee.

Existing Sky customers can switch to Freesat from Sky to cut their costs, although they won't get access to the premium sports and movies that Sky offers.

New customers can also sign up to Freesat from Sky and get more channels than regular Freesat. However, the big drawback for them is the initial payment - at £175, it is more expensive than other free TV options.

Pros:

No subscription costs

Over 240 channels – more than on Freeview or Freesat

Existing Sky customers can switch and save money

Cons:

Higher set-up costs than Freeview or Freesat

You'll need a satellite dish on your house

Lacks premium sports or movie options

Freesat from Sky: What do you get?

Freesat from Sky is not actually Freesat – rather it was launched by Sky as a competitor to the BBC and ITV's main Freesat service in 2008. Both services use the same satellites to deliver free TV channels to people's homes.

Freesat from Sky gives you access to all the channels available on Freesat, along with some additional networks. You get over 240 channels, but only six HD ones compared to the 11 available on Freesat (although, this does include Channel 5 HD, which is not available on Freesat or Freeview).

Premium sports and film content is not currently offered on Freesat from Sky. However, if you're happy with what's available on free-to-air channels such as the BBC and ITV, this won't be a problem.

You do have the option of buying an additional device, such as a Now TV box from Sky, to give access to premium content on a pay-as-you go or rolling monthly contract basis. Other options include adding a Chromecast or Roku TV streamer, plus a service such as Netflix.

Freesat from Sky: How do I get it?

If you're a new customer you can order a minidish, Sky HD box and a viewing card for £175 (this cost includes installation).

If you're an existing Sky customer and have your own equipment then you'll just need to buy a viewing card for £25.