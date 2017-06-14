How to choose the best Dyson

Sir James Dyson invented the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner almost 30 years ago, and today people who are looking to buy a Dyson vacuum can choose from a wide range of models.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are among the most popular vacuum cleaners sold in the UK, and the majority of Which? members who own an upright or bagless vacuum cleaner own a Dyson. But if you're in the market for a new dust-busting appliance and you're considering going for a Dyson, what should you be checking before you buy, and are there other cheaper options available?

In this guide, we explain what you get with a Dyson, how to choose between the models, and how they compare with other vacuum cleaners, including:

Dyson technology explained

Animal vs Multi Floor vacuums

Upright vs cylinder vacuums

Dyson's cordless and robot vacuums

How Dyson vacuums compare to rivals

Whether Dyson vacuum cleaners last

Top tips for buying a Dyson

To get straight to our verdict on which Dyson vacuum cleaners are best, head to our independent Dyson vacuum cleaner reviews.

Dyson vacuums: the basics

All Dyson vacuum cleaners are bagless and make use of cyclone technology. This means that dusty air sucked into the vacuum is channelled through the cones visible at the top of the vacuum cleaner's dust canister. The air spirals inside the cones, generating centrifugal force that flings the dust and dirt out into the surrounding dust bin.

Over the years, this cyclone technology has been developed and refined. Most models now have two tiers of cyclones, with one row positioned above another. Dyson says this should help to separate out more microscopic particles from the air than before, increasing the amount of dirt that ends up in the canister. But do Dyson vacs pick up more dust and dirt than models from other manufacturers? You can find out by checking our vacuum cleaner reviews.

Dyson vacuum cleaner technology explained

All Dyson vacuum cleaners include Dyson's cyclone technology and 'ball' design for manoeuvrability, both of which are unique to Dyson - although they have been imitated by rivals.