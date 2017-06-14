Energy-efficient washer-dryers

Washer-dryer energy costs

There are massive differences in running costs between the cheapest and most expensive washer-dryers. Some machines will cost very little to run each year – only around £60 in some cases. But others will cost significantly more, sometimes more than £150 a year, based on being used to wash at 40°C four times a week and dry three times a week.

But a washer-dryer with rock-bottom running costs won’t necessarily be any good when it comes to washing and drying clothes. Often, this kind of appliance will be OK as a washer but struggle to dry effectively. So, use our washer-dryer lifetime-costs calculator in combination with our Best Buy washer dryers. By using the calculator and our independent reviews, you have the best chance of finding a washer-dryer that’s great at its job and that keeps running costs low, too.