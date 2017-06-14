Best Buy washing machines
These best washing machine picks are proven to deliver top-class cleaning every wash, be efficient, easy to use and last for years to come.
Nobody tests washing machines as thoroughly as we do at Which?. Every year we wash more than 1,750kg of laundry, so you can be sure that the best washing machines that we recommend will leave your clothes brilliantly clean.
Our tests have found it's not always the most expensive washing machines that do the best job and that some cheaper models prove to be the best at shifting stains.
- We challenge each washing machine to remove tough-to-clean blood, coffee, wine and grass
- We measure how much energy and water each machine uses so you get an indication of what they'll cost to run every year – we've found A+ models that are more efficient and cost less to run than A+++ machines.
- Only washing machines from brands that are proven to be reliable can be named Which? Best Buys
On the right above you can see an example of how the best washing machines tackles stains, and a bad one on the left.
The stains before a wash are at the top. And below that is what's left after it being put through a washing cycle. Where all the stain was removed, you can only see the red outline indicating where the stain once was.
How we uncover the best washing machines
We've developed our washing machine tests based on what washing machine owners have told us is most important, and 50 years of our own washing-machine-testing experience, so we can tell you which models are best at washing, rinsing, spinning, efficient, easy to use and quiet.
- Cleaning: Each washing machine is tested on tackling the toughest of stains – not just once, but three times. And on both the cottons and synthetics wash.
- Rinsing and spinning: Nobody wants detergent left behind on their freshly washed clothes. So we take the rinsed washing from each machine, just before the spin cycle and put it through a super-fast spin dryer. We collect all the water spun off and measure its alkalinity. This tells us how much detergent a washing machine has failed to rinse out.
- Energy use: During each of the three cycles, we measure how much water and energy the machine uses, what temperature the machine gets up to and how long the main and rinse programs take. We do this on the 40°C cotton setting, the one most commonly used.
- Ease of use: We rate everything from understanding the instruction manual and programming the machine to loading and filling the detergent drawer.
- Noise: We'll also tell you how noisy a machine is, and whether those noises are particularly annoying or unpleasant.
A great machine can get rid of 85% of soiling, while a terrible one removes less than 60%
Every year we test dozens of washing machines from a huge range of manufacturers, including Bosch, Hotpoint, Miele, Boko and Indesit. We also include cheap and higher-end washing machines so you can choose the right one for your budget.
