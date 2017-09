A taste for change - Public Health Responsibility Deal - Which? briefing -

Around a quarter of people in the UK are now obese and diet-related diseases, such as cancers, heart disease and stroke are the major killers. It is estimated that excess weight is costing the NHS more than £5 billion every year

Which? research shows that most people are interested in eating healthily, know what makes up a healthy diet, but have difficulty putting it into practice.

A range of factors from inconsistent labelling to the cost of healthier choices generally make it easier to opt for less healthy food options instead.

Successive government initiatives have tried to push companies to take more action with varying degrees of success.

See our full report: