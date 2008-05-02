Choosing the right ingredients: The future of food in Scotland - Which? response

Which? welcomes the Scottish Government’s ‘Choosing the Right Ingredients’ discussion paper on the future for food in Scotland and the opportunity to comment

We strongly support the intention to ensure a co-ordinated, holistic, more joined-up approach across Government and between stakeholders. It is, however, essential that there is strong Government leadership to ensure that the Policy makes a difference.

We broadly agree with the Vision that is set out, ie: ‘Our vision for food in Scotland is that it should make the nation healthier, wealthier and smarter with production production making communities stronger and consumption respecting the local and global environment’.

We would, however, like to see greater emphasis on the importance of putting the consumer first and reflecting the broad range of interests that consumers have in relation to food including the importance of enabling effective and informed food choices.