Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating

Consumers have said that they would like to see food retailers offering cheaper, healthier options and including more healthy options in their promotions to make healthier eating easier.

Which? has campaigned for many years to make it easier for consumers to make healthier food choices and has called for a range of actions to be taken - from clear nutrition labelling to more responsible food marketing.

In 2009 Which? commissioned a review into how different types of financial incentives and disincentives could work alongside other healthier eating initiatives to help make healthier choices less of a struggle.

The review identified a range of possible schemes that could be used to make the prices consumers pay for healthier foods more appealing, and to incentivise food companies to offer healthier choices.

Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? briefing 61 Kb | 02 Oct 2017

See our full report: